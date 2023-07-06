Billie Eilish joining 'Barbie' soundtrack with new song "What Was I Made For?"

Billie Eilish has joined the track list for the soundtrack to the Margot Robbie-starring Barbie movie.

The "bad guy" artist will contribute a new song to the album called "What Was I Made For?"

"It means the absolute worrrrllld to me," Eilish says of the tune. "This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob."

"What Was I Made For?" will premiere Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. ET.

Other artists on the Barbie soundtrack include Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Tame Impala, GAYLE, Lizzo, HAIM and Charli XCX. Both the album and the movie will be released July 21.

