Billie Eilish announces HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

Billie Eilish's fans won't have to wait long for her to hit them with some live dates.

She's announced HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, launching September 29 in Québec, Canada. The North American leg is scheduled to wrap up December 17 in Inglewood, California, and starting in February of 2025, she'll head to Australia, followed by Europe, the U.K. and Ireland. You can see the entire list of dates at BillieEilish.com.

An American Express® Presale starts April 30; tickets go on sale to the general public on May 3 via billieeilish.com.



Because this is Billie Eilish we're talking about, there are many different sustainability initiatives attached to the tour. She's teaming with REVERB to reduce single-use plastic waste, compost and recycle other waste and encourage plant-based food options. REVERB Eco-Villages at each show will allow fans to learn about and take part in the initiatives.

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation or carpool to and from the shows, and will receive emails about their options before each concert. Fans can bring empty reusable water bottles to the show and fill them up at free water refill stations. In addition, fans are encouraged to wear thrifted, upcycled or borrowed clothing to the shows, instead of buying new outfits.

Billie's new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT arrives May 17.

