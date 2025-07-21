Billie Eilish teaming with director James Cameron for something 'in 3D'

Billie Eilish had Titanic news for fans attending her show in Manchester, England, on Saturday.

As Deadline reports, Billie told the crowd that the show was being filmed, explaining, "So, you may have noticed there's more cameras than usual up here."

"Basically, I can't say much about it, but what I can say is I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron," she added. "And it's going to be in 3D."

Noting that Cameron, director of Titanic, Avatar, The Terminator and more, was "in this audience somewhere," Eilish said, "These four shows here in Manchester, you and me, are part of a thing that I'm making with James."

Billie was the subject of the concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles and the documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry. She's also a director herself, having been behind the camera for a number of her videos, including "Lunch," "What Was I Made For?" and "Happier Than Ever."

