Billie Eilish shares new studio photo

Billie Eilish closed 2023 teasing the arrival of her next album. Now, we’ve got photographic evidence of her working on new music.

In an Instagram post, Eilish shares a picture of her in a recording studio, wearing headphones and sitting in front of a microphone. In the caption, she writes, "another january" alongside a yawning emoji.

Eilish's most recent album is her 2021 sophomore effort, Happier Than Ever. In a December interview on The Tonight Show, Eilish teased that her upcoming third record is "almost done." Her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, later put a number on their progress, sharing that the album is "85% done."

Even without releasing an album, Eilish had a big 2023 thanks to her Barbie single, "What Was I Made For?" In addition to being nominated for a number of film awards, "What Was I Made For?" is also up for several Grammys, including Song and Record of the Year.

