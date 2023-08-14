Billie Eilish shares live "What Was I Made For?" video; plans to speak at upcoming Overheated climate event

Billie Eilish has released a live video for her contribution to the Barbie movie soundtrack, "What Was I Made For?"

The performance was filmed during Eilish's headlining set at Lollapalooza earlier in August, which marked the live debut of the track. Eilish was accompanied by a piano while footage of the "What Was I Made For?" music video played on a large screen behind her.

You can watch the live video streaming now on YouTube.

In related news, Eilish is set to speak at the 2023 Overheated climate event, taking place August 30 in London. Its goal is to bring "climate activists, musicians, and other leading voices together for a day filled with discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis."

Eilish is a co-founder of Overheated and has a song called "Overheated" on her 2021 album, Happier Than Ever.

Tickets to Overheated 2023 go on sale Wednesday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time. The event will also stream live via Eilish's YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.