Billie Eilish mourns loss of childhood dog Pepper

By George Costantino

Billie Eilish took to Instagram on Sunday, posting an emotional tribute to her beloved dog, Pepper, who died at the age of 15.

"[P]epper. my life long best friend. i will see you again someday sweet girl. you made it 15 years you f****** beast. :') i love you. rest easy mama, i'll miss you forever. this is a really hard day," the "everything i ever wanted" singer captioned a series of pics of her and Pepper over the last 15 years.

Eilish also shared some snaps on her Instagram story, including one of her kissing Pepper's head with caption, "Goodbye my angel." Another read, "A girl's best friend," while another promised, "I'll see you again."

The 21-year-old singer also has an Angel City Pit Bull named Shark, which she bought during the COVID-19 pandemic.

