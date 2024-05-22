Billie Eilish debuts ﻿﻿"LUNCH" on ﻿'Colbert' & releases alternate "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE" recording

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Scott Kowalchyk/CBS (Scott Kowalchyk/Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish performed the live debut of her song "LUNCH" during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

"LUNCH" appears on Eilish's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. So far it's the only song off the record to get a video and has become its de facto single, as no advance tracks were released.

Eilish was the lone Late Show guest on Tuesday; she also spoke more in depth about HIT ME HARD AND SOFT during an extended interview with Colbert.

And if that's not enough Billie Eilish for you, she's also released an alternate version of the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT song "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE." While the recording is dubbed the "OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT," it's actually about a minute shorter than the album version.

Eilish will launch a North American tour in support of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!