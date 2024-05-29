Billie Eilish charts all of 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT'﻿ on '﻿Billboard'﻿ Hot 100

Darkroom/Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish's new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT has hit the Billboard Hot 100 hard, soft and everywhere in between.

Every one of the record's 10 tracks is currently charting on the all-genre singles ranking, ranging from "LUNCH" at #5 to "BITTERSUITE" at #36. As previously reported, "LUNCH" is Eilish's highest-debuting song on the Hot 100.

Eilish has reached #1 on the Hot 100 once before, with "bad guy."

HT ME HARD AND SOFT, Eilish's third full-length effort, was released May 17. It debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 with Eilish's best-ever sales week.

Eilish will launch a North American tour in support of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT in September.

