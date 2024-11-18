Beyoncé to perform 'Cowboy Carter' hits at halftime during NFL game on Christmas

Beyoncé fans are getting a huge Christmas gift this year: a live performance from Queen Bey herself.

The singer will perform during halftime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Christmas Day as part of Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Beyonce's hometown of Houston, Texas.

Beyoncé will perform songs from her landmark country-inspired Cowboy Carter album live for the first time during the performance.

While details are under wraps, she is expected to bring out special guests featured on the album, per a press release.

Cowboy Carter recently received 11 Grammy nominations, including album of the year, at the 2025 Grammys. With these nominations, Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammy nominations of all time, with 99 in total.

Beyoncé is no stranger to halftime performances, having headlined the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show in 2013, when she was joined by Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The singer also joined Coldplay during their Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show in 2016.

