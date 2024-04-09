Beyoncé is now the third woman to score 100+ 'Billboard' chart entries; daughter Rumi sets record too

Thanks to her new album Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has landed another Billboard chart milestone.

Twenty three songs from the album have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to three of them making the top 10, as previously reported, she's got four more in the top 30 and the rest scattered all the way down to #87. Among the highest-ranking ones: "Levii's Jeans," "Bodyguard," "Blackbiird" "Ameriican Requiem" and "Spaghettii."

These new chart entries make Bey the third woman ever to rack up 100 or more chart entries on the Hot 100: She now has 106. The others are Nicki Minaj, with 148, and Taylor Swift, with 232. Drake is the artist with the most chart entries of all time overall: 329.

Beyoncé now has more Hot 100 entries than her husband, Jay-Z, who has 105. Their 6-year-old daughter, Rumi, is now the youngest-charting female artist in the history of the Hot 100, thanks to her feature on the song "Protector," which lands at #42 on the chart. She breaks the record previously held by her sister Blue, who was 7 when she hit #79 in 2019 as a featured artist on the song "Brown Skin Girl."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.