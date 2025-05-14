Best public high schools in the Augusta metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Hephzibah High School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,072 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C-

#24. Cross Creek High School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,133 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C

#23. Academy of Richmond County High School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,141 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+

#22. Horse Creek Academy

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,064 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+

#21. Westside High School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 999 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+

#20. Thomson High School

- Location: McDuffie County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 986 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+

#19. Harlem High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,223 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#18. McCormick High School

- Location: McCormick County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 188 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#17. Midland Valley High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,477 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#16. Strom Thurmond High School

- Location: Edgefield County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 748 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#15. Georgia School for Innovation & the Classics

- Location: Hephzibah, GA
- Enrollment: 969 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#14. Burke County High School

- Location: Burke County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,170 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

#13. Silver Bluff High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 708 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#12. Aiken High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,195 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#11. Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 477 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

#10. Aiken Scholars Academy

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 182 (30:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#9. South Aiken High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,356 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#8. Fox Creek Charter High School

- Location: South Carolina Public Charter School District, SC
- Enrollment: 644 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#7. Grovetown High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,236 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#6. Evans High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,887 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#5. Johnson Magnet

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 637 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#4. North Augusta High School

- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 1,719 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#3. Greenbrier High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,801 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Lakeside High School

- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,940 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 716 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

