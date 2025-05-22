Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#19. Eastgate Christian Academy
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 8 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#18. LifeSpring Christian Academy
- Location: Bloomingdale, GA
- Enrollment: 70 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#17. Chatham Academy
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 76 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#16. Savannah Adventist Christian School
- Location: Pooler, GA
- Enrollment: 90 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#15. Butler Academy
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 119 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#14. Cross Schools
- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Enrollment: 760 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#13. The Habersham School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 192 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#12. Memorial Day School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 206 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#11. Bethesda Academy
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 99 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#10. Veritas Academy
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 192 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#9. Calvary Day School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,031 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#8. St. Vincent's Academy
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 285 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Hilton Head Christian Academy
- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Enrollment: 636 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Benedictine Military School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 408 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Heritage Academy
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Enrollment: 130 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Savannah Christian Preparatory School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,075 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Hilton Head Preparatory School
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Enrollment: 430 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. St. Andrew's School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 535 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. The Savannah Country Day School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,066 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+