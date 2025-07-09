Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Savannah metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#23. Guyton

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,574

#22. Vernonburg

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 130

#21. Hardeeville

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 9,293

#20. Garden City

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 10,375

#19. Thunderbolt

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 2,552

#18. Port Wentworth

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 11,997

#17. Bloomingdale

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 2,983

#16. Talahi Island

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 1,028

#15. Henderson

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 2,591

#14. Savannah

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 147,546

#13. Tybee Island

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 3,121

#12. Skidaway Island

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 8,907

#11. Georgetown

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 11,606

#10. Pooler

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 27,235

#9. Wilmington Island

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 14,457

#8. Montgomery

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 4,704

#7. Rincon

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 11,152

#6. Isle of Hope

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 1,945

#5. Richmond Hill

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 17,408

#4. Whitemarsh Island

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 6,918

#3. Dutch Island

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 1,353

#2. Bluffton

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 31,323

#1. Hilton Head Island

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 37,805