Benson Boone announces American Heart tour

After flipping out -- literally -- on Saturday Night Live, what can Benson Boone do for an encore? Announce a tour, of course.

Benson's American Heart tour will launch Aug. 22 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and is right now scheduled to wrap up Oct. 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to Benson's Instagram, the tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Benson's website. You can sign up on his website now for early access; that goes live Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. American Express is also doing a presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

During the tour, Benson is partnering with Google Maps to share his favorite local spots at each city, and to help fans find the best way to get to the shows.

The tour will support Benson's new album, also called American Heart, which is due out June 20. It includes the singles "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else" and "Mystical Magical," both of which he performed on Saturday Night Live.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.