Benson Boone reveals if he's ever wiped out while backflipping

Benson Boone has landed some pretty impressive backflips over the past year, including one at Coachella that was off a piano and one off a riser at Saturday Night Live. But if you've wondered if Benson has ever missed and wiped out, the answer is, not for a very long time.

While appearing on BBC Radio 1, Benson was asked by a listener, "Have you ever not landed a flip?"

"That's a great question," he replied.

Benson explained that he first started flipping when he was about 6 years old. "The first two back flips I ever did are the only two I have not landed," he bragged.

"Because I'm a big fan and I'm very concerned that you might not land it," the fan said. "I'm coming to see you in October and I don't want you in a cast or a sling."

"I promise you, I'm being safe," Benson responded.

The deejay then played a clip of an interview that actress and singer Reneé Rapp did with Amy Poehler, in which Reneé stated, "I'm not big into boys flipping. We gotta cut that out."

Addressing Reneé, Benson jokingly retorted, "YOU try doing a backflip, OK? You try doing a backflip and let me know how that goes, and once you master it, then maybe you can tell me what to stop or start doing. Until I see that backflip, I will be flipping in your face for the next generation, OK? Thank you very much."

"I love Reneé, though, she's great," he added.

