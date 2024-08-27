Benson Boone, RAYE added to Global Citizen Festival

Benson Boone and RAYE have joined the lineup of this year's Global Citizen Festival.

The two artists will join Post Malone, Doja Cat, LISA, Jelly Roll and more in New York's Central Park on Sept. 28. Coldplay's Chris Martin will also make a special appearance, while presenters include Gavin DeGraw, Danai Gurira, Kal Penn, Rachel Brosnahan, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan and Antoni Porowski. Hugh Jackman will host the event.

Benson said in a statement, "Ending extreme poverty is a responsibility we all share. I’m grateful to be involved in Global Citizen's mission by helping those who are living in extreme poverty. I hope we can all come together to take action and make a real difference in the world.”

As always, tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free, but you have to earn them by taking action through the Global Citizen app. You can choose to advocate for education, health initiatives, climate action or human rights. Visit GlobalCitizen.org to find out more.

