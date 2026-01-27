Benson Boone to play in Super Bowl-adjacent flag football game

Benson Boone isn't playing in the Super Bowl, but he is playing in a football game that's Super Bowl-adjacent.

On Feb. 7, the day before the big game, Benson will take part in the YouTube Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game, which will stream exclusively on the NFL's YouTube Channel at 10 p.m. ET. The two teams will be captained by Latin star J. Balvin and YouTube creator and comedian Druski. In addition to Benson, players will include country-pop star Kane Brown, NFL legends Cam Newton and Michael Vick and multiple YouTube creators.

This marks the third time a flag football game has been hosted by YouTube and the NFL: Previous games were held in London and at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

You can watch Benson's mystical, magical moves on the gridiron in person if you buy a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience, the NFL's immersive fan festival in San Francisco that runs during the week leading up to the big game, and download the NFL OnePass app.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.