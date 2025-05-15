Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani and more to perform on American Music Awards

The first batch of performers for this year's American Music Awards has been revealed.

Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, country star Lainey Wilson and actress/singer Reneé Rapp will all perform on the show, which will air May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

This will be Gloria's first AMA performance in more than 30 years. Gwen will do a medley celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, as well as a song from her latest album, Bouquet. Benson will perform a song from his upcoming album, American Heart, while Reneé will sing a song from her upcoming sophomore album.

As previously reported, Janet Jackson will receive the Icon Award and perform on the show; host Jennifer Lopez will also perform.

Voting for the AMAs closes May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, except for two categories: collaboration of the year and social song of the year. Voting for those two categories will continue through the first 30 minutes of the show. This year's top nominee is Kendrick Lamar, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.

