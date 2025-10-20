Before they dated, Dua Lipa's fiancé thought she was 'the most beautiful woman in the world'

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the 2025 Met Gala in New York City, May 2025. (Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Before Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner, met, there were several occasions where they'd just missed each other — but apparently he already had his eye on her.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Turner says, "We had maybe two, three, four, five near misses over our time where we didn’t meet. ... There’s one where she went to a party and then I went to a party but I arrived minutes after she left."

"There were loads of things like that and then, when we were both able to — we were both single and whatever, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world.”

The two finally met at a mutual friend's party, where they discovered they were reading the same book. "It’s called Trust [by Hernán Díaz] and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too,’" Turner recalls. "I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’”

Dua's Radical Optimism tour has made it difficult for the two to spend a lot of time together recently, but Turner says, "FaceTime is a wonderful thing. And the other rule is that it’s never not worth it — that’s our slogan."

"If you can go [to be with each other] for two days, just f****** go. And if you’re tired, it doesn’t matter because you’re going to have a nice time and have a nice memory."

As for how being half of a famous couple has changed his life, Turner laughs, "I get more Dua Lipa fans asking me for selfies now that we’re together. I didn’t get any before!”

