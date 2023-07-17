Bebe Rexha shares alleged text from boyfriend criticizing her weight gain

Bebe Rexha has shared a text message allegedly sent from her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, that has fans speculating if the two have split.

The text, which Rexha posted on her since-expired Instagram Story on Sunday, July 16, showed Safyari criticizing Rexha for having gained weight.

“I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you,” Safyari’s text read. “But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was.”

The text continued with Safyari questioning if Rexha would rather him lie to her, before asking, “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

Neither Rexha or Safyari have commented on the status of their relationship.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in May 2023, Rexha revealed that comments about her weight gain had been "tough" to deal with after her recent polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis.

“Listen, we’re in the public eye, so that’s bound to happen,” Rexha said. “I was a lot thinner, and I did gain some weight – that comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it’s true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you.”

