Bebe Rexha, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter among MTV VMA presenters

MTV

By Andrea Dresdale
The first round of presenters for the 2023 MTV VMAs have been announced.
Bebe Rexha, Ice Spice, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter are among the stars who'll be handing out the Moon Person trophies when the show airs live from Newark, New Jersey, on September 12. Also in the mix: Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski and Jared Leto.

Sabrina Carpenter is also set to perform during the 90-minute live pre-show special, which airs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo. Saweetie will co-host the special.

As previously reported, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Shakira, Anitta, Karol G, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will all perform during the show. Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Sean "Diddy" Combs will receive the Global Icon Award. The rap mogul will also perform live on the VMAs for the first time since 2005.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!