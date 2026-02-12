Bebe Rexha announces new album, 'Dirty Blonde,' with supercut of all 13 songs

Bebe Rexha is back.

The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer has announced a new album, Dirty Blonde, which she's releasing via the independent label EMPIRE. She's introducing it with a 4-minute supercut of all 13 songs, paired with visual elements. Fans are invited to remix and reimagine the supercut while they wait for the full songs to arrive.

The supercut, in which Bebe plays a variety of characters — some of whom appear to be unhinged — teases different sounds, including dance, pop, ballads and country.

Billboard reports that the album will be out June 12. Speaking to the publication, Bebe says, "I worked so hard on this album. It's been three years now, and every song is so important me. They're like your babies, you know? I don't want to be conformed by a certain sound or certain boundaries."

Bebe says in a statement, "This next chapter is about creative freedom — trusting my instincts, trusting my voice, and finally doing things the way I’ve always wanted to. I’ve learned a lot, I’ve lived a lot, and I’m fully tuned into myself now."

"Following my gut has been one of the best decisions I've made in my career," she adds. "This era is fearless, loud, and unapologetic — no filters, no limits. Dirty Blonde is me owning exactly who I am."

She announced the titles of all the songs in an Instagram post, along with a list of dates, which might be when she plans to release them. One song, "Çike Çike," is sung partly in Albanian. Like Dua Lipa and Ava Max, Bebe's parents are Albanian; her birth name, Bleta, means "bee" in Albanian.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

