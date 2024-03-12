Barry Keoghan reacts to Sabrina Carpenter fangirling over Cillian Murphy

Sabrina Carpenter is fond of the Irish.

The singer may be dating Barry Keoghan, but a clip of her appreciating another famous Irishman has gone viral.

While getting ready for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where she made her red carpet debut with Barry, Sabrina joked about this year's Best Actor Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy.

“If I see Cillian Murphy, I'm probably gonna leave the party. Probably just gonna leave with him," Sabrina said. "I'm not gonna leave with him. I'm just gonna leave at the same time as him so I can see where he lives. So I can, like, follow his car.”

Vanity Fair posted the video to their Instagram on Monday. "Someone help @sabrinacarpenter track down Oscar winner Cillian Murphy—stat," they captioned the clip.

Barry made his thoughts known in the comments section, where he left two emojis: a man raising his hand in the air and a lucky four-leaf clover.

He doesn't seem to have much to worry about. Sabrina and Barry left the event together, and Sabrina was pictured with Barry's black and white Amiri jacket draped over her shoulders as they headed out.

