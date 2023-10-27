Barenaked Ladies celebrate 25th anniversary of “One Week” with new AI-generated video

Barenaked Ladies are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their #1 hit "One Week" with a brand new, AI-generated music video.

The clip features a live performance of the song recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on June 10, 2015. It takes fans on a journey from the debut of the song to now and beyond, and features pop up facts about the track and what was happening in the world when it was released.

Among the "One Week" tidbits: The song has been heard over five billion times, which translates to over 14 billion minutes; the song has 590 words; it was written in three and a half minutes, and it was featured on the soundtracks to both American Pie and 10 Things I Hate About You.

Released on September 15, 1998, "One Week" spent, ironically, one week on top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

