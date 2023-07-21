'Barbie' has arrived: Listen to new songs by Sam Smith, Lizzo, The Kid LAROI, Ava Max and more

This Barbie is ready to rock. The soundtrack to the much-anticipated Barbie film is out now, and in addition to previously released tracks by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, FIFTY FIFTY and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, the album is full of tracks by other top stars.

Sam Smith's "Man I Am," written from the perspective of Ken, features them speak-singing in a lower octave voice in the beginning, "No, I'm not gay, bro/But I've been on that lay low." Sam then reverts to their regular falsetto for the chorus, singing, "All the papers say that there's no Ken without Barbie/But, baby, there's no woman who could possibly stop me/That's just the man I am/Super sleazy, sexy and freaky Ken tonight."

Lizzo's "Pink" describes a perfect day in the life of Barbies as she sings about her favorite shade, "We like other colors but pink just looks so good on us."

GAYLE's "butterflies" is a driving rock tune that interpolates Crazy Town's 2001 number-one hit "Butterfly," while Ava Max's "Choose Your Fighter" has her signature dance sound.

The Kid LAROI's "Forever & Again" is a guitar-based love ballad about supporting your loved one through thick and thin.

The album also features songs by Khalid, Karol G, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, HAIM and Pink Pantheress.

