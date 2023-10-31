Backstreet's Howie Dorough makes his Beatle dreams come true in Liverpool

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough may be part of one of the biggest boy bands in history, but he recently got a chance to follow in the footsteps of the original boy band who made all the girls scream: The Beatles.

On Instagram, Howie documented a recent trip to Liverpool, England, The Beatles' hometown, to watch a soccer match. While he was there, he stopped by and performed at the legendary Cavern Club, where the Fab Four played nearly 300 times on their way to world domination.

In video posted on his Instagram, Howie takes the tiny club's famous stage and sings a line of "I Want It That Way" to demonstrate what he calls his "normal repertoire." He then launches into The Isley Brothers' "Twist and Shout," which The Beatles took to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1964. Backed up by a local band, Howie does fine, though he does mess up some of the words.

"The was such an amazing moment for me. Singing at the iconic @cavernliverpool has been on my bucket list for ages," Howie wrote, adding, "I'll never forget this."

You can see Howie perform with Backstreet Boys in April when they take over the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico, for their destination event, Backstreet's Back at the Beach Cancun 2024. Jason Derulo will be a special guest at the event, which will feature activities like karaoke with AJ, volleyball with Nick, shots and guac with Howie, a pool party with Kevin and a variety show with Brian and his family.

