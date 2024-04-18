Backstreet's Back at the Beach welcomes fans to destination event as group marks 31 years

Backstreet Boys are welcoming their fans to their destination weekend event, Backstreet's Back at the Beach, taking place April 18-21 in Cancún, Mexico. The weekend will be filled with concerts, parties and fun activities as the group celebrates their 31st anniversary.

"I think it's the love of music. I think it's the passion of of competing. We want to continue to be better," Brian Littrell tells ABC Audio about the boy band's unusual longevity.

"We want to continue to show people that we can do what we set out to do, and that's to have a career. You know, to have a career in the music business is not an easy thing," he adds. "And I have to attribute it to the fans, too, because they're a big, big reason why ... we're still doing what we're doing."

Over the weekend, those fans can enjoy a variety show hosted by Brian and his wife; a performance by Brian's son Baylee; a Jason Derulo show; and a Backstreet concert with a fan-chosen set list. Plus, Brian says, "You can taste tequila with Howie. You could play volleyball with Nick. Kevin's doing a DJ set ... AJ's doing karaoke with the fans."

But Brian and the guys realize how lucky they are that fans are willing to join them for an event like this.

"They're so loyal and they're loving and they're giving of their money, as well, because it's not easy to travel around the world and see your favorite band anymore," he notes. "It's going to be a lot of fun, but it takes a lot of dedication. ... We're pleased to still have people that love us and wanna come see us."

