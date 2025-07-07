Backstreet Boys launching immersive fan experience in Las Vegas

Sony Legacy
By Andrea Tuccillo

Backstreet Boys are gearing up for their Sphere residency and Millennium 2.0 album release with a brand-new immersive fan experience.

They've partnered with Vibee to launch the Backstreet Boys Terminal at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the hotel that's connected to Sphere.

The airport-themed experience will feature interactive photo ops, including a private jet-inspired photo booth, a Millennium tour stop map, luxury airport-style lounges, rare memorabilia and a merch shop. But perhaps most impressive is a full replica of MTV's Total Request Live studio where BSB made their mark in the late '90s/early 2000s.

The Backstreet Boys Terminal is open to the public starting Thursday.

Millennium 2.0 drops Friday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Millennium — the same day the group launches their residency at Sphere.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

