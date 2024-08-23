Baby Baby Baby, oh!! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcome first child together

By Andrea Dresdale

The Bieber baby is here.

Justin Bieber, 30, and his wife Hailey, 27, have welcomed their first child together. On Aug. 23, Justin posted a photo that shows a woman's finger -- apparently, Hailey's -- touching the tiny foot of a newborn.  The caption reads, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Hailey posted the same image on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "Jack Blues," along with a blue heart emoji and a teddy bear emoji.

The couple, who wed in 2018, announced on Instagram they were expecting in May of this year. At that time, ABC News confirmed that Hailey was about six months' along.

In July, Hailey told magazine  that she could have kept her pregnancy hidden and avoided any kind of public scrutiny, but, she said, "I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

