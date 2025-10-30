Avril Lavigne will take the stage with Cyndi Lauper at RRHOF induction

Avril Lavigne performs during the 2025 When We Were Young Music Festival on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for ABA)
By Andrea Dresdale

Avril Lavigne was announced Wednesday as a performer at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Now we know what she'll be doing while she's there.

Avril will be taking the stage with Cyndi Lauper, one of this year's inductees. It's not yet known what song they'll be performing. It's already been announced that Chappell Roan will be inducting Cyndi.

In addition to Avril, the lineup of guests for the ceremony includes Teddy Swims, Olivia RodrigoBryan AdamsEn VogueJim CarreyDonald GloverThe KillersFleetwood Mac's Mick FleetwoodThe Go-Go's Gina SchockElton JohnDavid LettermanMissy ElliottRAYEDoja Cat and Brandi Carlile.

This year's other inductees include Bad CompanyThe White StripesChubby Checker, Soundgarden and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa are being inducted in the Musical Influence category.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!