Avril Lavigne and Tyga still hanging out despite breakup

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Perhaps Avril Lavigne's split with rapper Tyga isn't as final as we might have thought.

In June, People reported that the two musicians had broken up after three-and-a-half months of dating. Now, the publication reports the two were seen together at a Fourth of July party in Malibu, California, both dressed head-to-toe in white.

They were also seen hanging out together in the VIP section of a club in Las Vegas during the weekend of July 1.

Avril, 38, and Tyga, 33, started dating soon after Avril called off her engagement to rocker Mod Sun back in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!