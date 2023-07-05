Avril Lavigne and Tyga still hanging out despite breakup

Perhaps Avril Lavigne's split with rapper Tyga isn't as final as we might have thought.

In June, People reported that the two musicians had broken up after three-and-a-half months of dating. Now, the publication reports the two were seen together at a Fourth of July party in Malibu, California, both dressed head-to-toe in white.

They were also seen hanging out together in the VIP section of a club in Las Vegas during the weekend of July 1.

Avril, 38, and Tyga, 33, started dating soon after Avril called off her engagement to rocker Mod Sun back in February.

