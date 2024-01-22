Avril Lavigne to launch Greatest Hits tour in May

In 2022, Avril Lavigne celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Let Go, and in May of 2024, it'll be the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Under My Skin. So maybe it's not surprising that the Canadian pop/punk star would decide to do a Greatest Hits tour this year.

The tour gets underway May 22 -- three days before Under My Skin turns 20 -- in Vancouver, BC, and it's currently set to wrap up September 16 in Edmonton, Alberta, with shows in Las Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Phoenix, Hartford, Connecticut; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Long Island, New York on tap. Opening acts include All Time Low and Simple Plan on select dates.

During the shows, Avril will be playing hits like "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," "Here's to Never Growing Up" and more.

A presale begins January 24 at 10 a.m. local time, and the general onsale starts January 26 at 10 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will also be available through vipnation.com.

