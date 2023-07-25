"Auntie" Britney Spears finally meets Lance Bass' twins

Britney Spears may have deactivated her Instagram, but her Twitter is still active. And that's where she went Monday to reveal that at long last, she met Lance Bass' twins.

"I'm a new auntie for Lance's babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!" Britney wrote about 20-month-old Alexander and Violet. She posted photos of herself with the twins, Lance and his husband Michael Turchin.

Lance and Britney, both from Louisiana, are old pals and also, as Lance found out in 2021, very distant cousins. In 2019, he revealed that he told Britney he was gay in 2004; he publicly came out in 2006.

Just last month, Lance said on his podcast that Britney had reached out "through her people," wanting to arrange to meet the twins. He then claimed that Britney never showed because her people "put a stop" to the meeting, calling it "very strange."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.