Athens 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Athens, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 72 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 40 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 49 °F, low of 44 °F (94% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (20 mm of rain)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 70 °F, low of 40 °F (43% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 72 °F, low of 46 °F (43% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 63 °F, low of 51 °F (81% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:39 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 70 °F, low of 53 °F (89% humidity)

- Overcast with a 89% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (5 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:40 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 67 °F, low of 57 °F (91% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 72 °F, low of 56 °F (34% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM