Artisanal hummus? Ariana Grande posts teaser for "yes, and?" video

Ariana Grande's new song "yes, and?" arrives at midnight on January 12, but she's given us a first look at the video, which will drop at 10 a.m. on Friday.

In the teaser, a group of critics receive invitations that say their presence has been "exclusively requested" to hear "ag7," Ariana's upcoming album. At 11:55 a.m. — five minutes ahead of the start — one critic in an elevator complains to a group of other critics, "Oh yeah. Real exclusive. Typical Ari."

"Y'know, I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimeters higher," grouses another. "Right. And who cares if she's happy," a third critic says. "I don't want happy. I want art."

Another moans, "I miss the old Ari. You know, the singer."

"You don't say," replies a pretentious British critic. "I hear she's starting her own artisanal hummus line next."

"Ohmigod, did she really do that?" says one critic to another. It's not clear what they are referring to, but the other critic replies, "Well, I read it on the internet, so it must be true."

Then, we see a clock hitting 12, followed by "yes, and? 7 p.m. PT Friday."

Ariana's mom, Joan Grande, commented, "seat belts fastened!!!!"

