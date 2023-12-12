From ARMY to the actual army: All BTS members are now in the military

BTS really is on hiatus now: As of Tuesday, all seven members of the K-pop supergroup are in the military.

Yonhap News Agency reported that Jimin and Jung Kook entered the same military recruit training camp. They'll get five weeks of basic training and then go on active duty. During basic, they may even be put through their paces by their groupmate Jin, who's an assistant drill instructor at the camp.

Fans from as far away as Thailand and Russia were seen waiting outside the training camp, while others arranged for a bus wrapped with photos of the two singers to be placed in front of the camp.

On Monday, R and V went off to a different boot camp, Yonhap reports.

In December of 2022, Jin became the first BTS member to join the army. He was followed by Suga and J-Hope. All will be required to serve for at least 18 months. The group will reform in June of 2025, when RM, V, Jimin and Jung Kook are discharged, but the members have left behind content for ARMY while they're gone.

The first two episodes of the eight-part docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will arrive December 20, only on Disney+.

