Ariana Grande reveals new album cover, wishes 'Wicked' co-star happy birthday

When Ariana Grande announced her new single "yes, and?" over the weekend, she also — unbeknownst to fans — revealed her new album cover.

On her Instagram Story on January 8, Ariana posted the artwork that she shared when she announced the single — a blurred photo of her face — and wrote, "P.S. i couldn't wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well... one of them!)."

Also on her Instagram Story, Ariana wished her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo a happy birthday: the singer and actress turns 37 on January 8. "Happy Birthday to my sister @cynthiaerivo," Ari captioned a photo of them holding hands.

She continued, "i love you so much words simply do not suffice i am so grateful to be in each other's orbits forever, for our laughs and our cries, our creations, our friendship and for the ways that i have been sincerely, permanently changed by knowing you (for good -- oy! I couldn't resist)."

Ari was referring to one of Wicked's most famous songs, "For Good."

In the upcoming film, Ari plays Galinda — later Glinda, the Good Witch — while Cynthia plays Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked: Part One arrives in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.