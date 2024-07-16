Ariana Grande to sparkle as new brand ambassador for Swarovski

Ariana Grande recently said that she was putting a pin in anything that isn't Wicked, but it appears that her side hustles don't count.

After announcing that many of her fragrances will now be available in Sephora, she's been revealed as the new brand ambassador for Swarovski. "The Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and actress is embarking on an exciting creative journey with the House," reads the Instagram caption announcing the news.

Ariana says in a statement, "'I am thrilled to be Swarovski's Brand Ambassador. It's an honor to represent a House that shares my passion for creativity, pushes the boundaries beyond the world of jewelry, and promotes values of unapologetic self-expression. I cannot wait to embark on this journey and to inspire others to embrace their own unique sparkle."

According to WWD, Ariana's first appearance in her new role will come in late October, with Swarovski's holiday campaign. That'll be about a month before Wicked arrives in theaters.

