Ariana Grande settles divorce with Dalton Gomez amidst new romance

Ariana Grande has successfully reached a divorce settlement with her now-ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, a mere two weeks after initiating the divorce proceedings.

The divorce proceedings appeared to transpire without much friction, largely thanks to a well-structured prenuptial agreement. According to reports from TMZ, the prenup stipulated a tax-free payment of $1,250,000 from Grande to Gomez. The divorce settlement did not include provisions for additional spousal support.

Additionally, Gomez is set to receive half of the proceeds from the sale of the couple's shared Los Angeles residence, along with a financial cushion of up to $25,000 for his attorney's fees, in accordance with the prenuptial agreement.

With the divorce now behind her, Grande can fully shift her focus towards her budding romance with actor Ethan Slater, who also made headlines when he filed for divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay in July.

Reports suggest that Grande and Slater, who met while filming the forthcoming screen adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together in New York City, a mere three months after their initial dating revelations.

An insider told Us Weekly, "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York. They're really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him."

