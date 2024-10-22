Ariana Grande apologizes to Elvira for alleged diss: "You'll always be our queen of Halloween!"

After self-proclaimed "Mistress of the Dark" Elvira accused her of rude behavior during their encounter years ago, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to apologize.

During a Q&A with fans in Buena Park, California, which was posted on TikTok, Elvira was asked about her worst celebrity encounter. The entertainer, born Cassandra Peterson, said it was Ariana. According to Elvira, Ari requested 21 tickets to one of her shows, then brought all 20 of her guests backstage to meet her.

Elvira claimed that she took photos with all 20 of Ari's guests, but when she asked the singer if they could take a photo together, Ari told her, "No, I don't really do that." Then, Elvira claimed, Ariana left the show early, while her guests stayed on.

After Elvira posted an article recapping her comments on Instagram, Ariana jumped into the comments and wrote, "i'm so disheartened to see this. i actually don't even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if i'm misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so."

She continued, "thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!) sending love always. you’ll always be our queen of halloween!"

