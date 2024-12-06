Ariana Grande on unkind online commentary: 'Nobody has the right to say s***'

Ariana Grande is responding to comments that were about her appearance during the Wicked press tour.

The pop star and actress spoke out in an interview with French journalist Salima Poumbga, who asked her how she deals with the constant online commentary. "It's hard to protect yourself from that noise," Ariana admitted.

She added, "And I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been, you know, a specimen in a petri dish, really, since I was 16 or 17. So, I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it and then it's wrong for different reasons."

"I think in today's society, there's a comfortability that we shouldn't have — at all — commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves — from what you're wearing, to your body, to your face ... everything."

"There's a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous," Ari continued. "And I think it's dangerous for all parties involved. ... I'm really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I am beautiful."

"I just don't invite [that noise] in anymore. It's not welcome," she said. "I have work to do. I have a life to live. I have friends to love on, I have so much love, and it's not invited — so I don't leave space for it anymore."

"And however you all can protect yourselves from that noise ... you keep yourself safe. Because no one has the right to say s***."

