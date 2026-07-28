Ariana Grande teases new video, launches mental health initiative

Ariana Grande's new album, petal, arrives on Friday, and so does the video for its title track, which you can watch a teaser for now.

In the black-and-white teaser, Ariana, who previously played a character named Peaches in her video, introduces herself as a new character. "Hello, I'm Pepper," she says, walking into a 1950s-style office. "I'm here for the audition today."

"You and everyone else, honey," answers the chain-smoking secretary. "Take an application, take a number and get on line." Ari had previously teased the clip with a video of herself spotting an ad in a paper for "major studio" auditions.

In other Ariana news, her Brighter Days Ahead Foundation is partnering with Backline, which provides mental health and wellness resources to people in the music industry. The foundation is helping support Backline's B-LINE, a 24/7 mental health and crisis support line, as well as "direct tour support."

That support started with Ariana's own Eternal Sunshine tour. When she performed in LA, Backline provided 200 wellness bags to her crew.

"Backline was there for Ariana's band and crew, and our round-the-clock services here for all artists, their crews and their families as we strive for a safer and healthier music industry," says Backline co-founder and Executive Director Hilary Gleason.

And finally, Spotify is teasing lyrics from petal on billboards and signs in New York, LA, Mexico City and São Paulo. One reads, "good luck on your way to hell/ oh well." Another one is, "good things can replace dysfunction, obsession/ thanks but i'll see you right out." A third reads, "society desperate for remedy empathy/ fix this reality."

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