Ariana Grande talks hosting 'gayest episode ever' of 'SNL,' sings and shows off wand skills on 'Fallon '

Ariana Grande did the most during her appearance Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ari and Jimmy teamed up for the "History of Duets" segment of the show, running through pop, movie and Broadway numbers like Wicked's "For Good," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)," "Shallow," "The Boy Is Mine," "APT.," "A Whole New World," "Suddenly Seymour" and the Dirty Dancing hit "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." They also pretended to do the famous lift from the 1987 movie, but instead of picking up the real Ariana, Jimmy hoisted an Ariana doll.

Ariana was there to promote Wicked: For Good, but she also talked about her upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig, featuring Cher as musical guest. "I'm so excited," she said. "I didn't know it was gonna be her until, like, two days before and I found out it was gonna be her and I almost passed out. I had no idea what to do. What an honor."

With both her and Cher on the show, Ari then joked of the Dec. 20 installment, "This is one of the gayest SNL episodes, right? I would guess!"

When it came to Wicked: For Good, Ariana noted that both movies were completed over three years ago because they were filmed back to back. "It was interesting to watch it so many years after we had finished," she told Jimmy. "Because in my head, they're both one story and one experience."

After noting Ariana's "crazy wand skills" in the film, Jimmy then pulled out a replica of Glinda's wand and asked for a demonstration. She took the wand and impressively twirled it at high speed, like a majorette with a baton.

Wicked: For Good is in theaters Friday.

