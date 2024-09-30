Ariana Grande on rumors about her boyfriend: "There couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being"

Ariana Grande is speaking out about the rumors that have surrounded her romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

After separating from her husband, Dalton Gomez, Ariana started dating Slater, who had split with his wife. Tabloid rumors made it sound as though their relationships overlapped, and that Slater had left his wife and child for Ariana, which Ari denies.

"I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills," she tells Vanity Fair. "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. That was definitely a tough ride."

Speaking about Slater, Ariana tells Vanity Fair, "There couldn't be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him." She adds, "No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bulls*** tabloid can rewrite in real life."

Vanity Fair writes that Ariana "disputes specific allegations but tells [the interviewer] she 'will never go into certain details.'"

As for her own reaction to rumors, Ari says, "Honestly, it’s taken me a lot of hard work to be able to last this long and to heal certain parts of my relationship to fame and to what I do because of these tabloids that have been trying to destroy me since I was 19 years old.”

“But you know what? ... I’m not a perfect person, but I am definitely deeply good," she says. "I will never let disreputable evil tabloids ruin my life or my perception of what is real and good.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.