Ariana Grande responds to accidental NSFW photo with comical video

While posting a carousel of photos from her recent concerts in the LA area on Instagram, Ariana Grande inadvertently included a photo that shows her bare breast, visible due to the gaping neckline of her dress. She’s responded by unearthing a Halloween video she seemingly filmed in 2023.

In the video, posted on her Instagram Story and captured by a fan, Ariana, wearing a curly blond wig, is shown sitting at a table in Las Vegas, drinking champagne with her buddy Elizabeth Gillies.

“You have great t***,” says Elizabeth admiringly. “They’re really beautiful.”

“Thank you,” responds Ari.

This is a word-for-word reenactment of a scene from the cult movie Showgirls: Elizabeth is playing Gina Gershon's character, Cristal, while Ari is playing Elizabeth Berkley's character, Nomi. The two pals filmed an entire tribute to Showgirls for Halloween 2023; this was seemingly part of that tribute. Elizabeth also posted it in an Instagram Story.

"she's so unserious and i love her," a fan responded.

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