Ariana Grande is officially divorced from Dalton Gomez, the Associated Press reports.

Ariana filed a petition six months ago to divorce Gomez, whom she was married to for almost three years, citing irreconcilable differences; they separated more than a year ago. On March 19, a Los Angeles Superior Court judgement dissolved the union.

According to the AP, since the couple had a prenup and no children, the divorce was able to proceed quickly. Court papers reveal that under the terms of the split, Ariana will give Dalton $1,250,000, pay $25,000 toward his attorneys' fees and split the proceeds from the sale of their house with him. He won't receive any further alimony.

Ariana and Dalton, a real estate agent, started dating in early 2020 and tied the knot on May 15, 2021. She's now romantically involved with Ethan Slater, one of her co-stars in Wicked.

