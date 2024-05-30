Ariana Grande to guest, perform "the boy is mine" on 'The Tonight Show'

Ariana Grande is making her grand return to Studio 6B.

The pop star will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 6. This will mark her 11th appearance on the long-running program.

She'll join Jimmy on the couch and also perform as a musical guest in what will be her first late night interview since 2021.

Ariana will sing "the boy is mine" from her latest album, eternal sunshine. The music video for the track is set to premiere on June 7, according to a teaser Ari posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

After the teaser dropped, fans began speculating about the actor playing the male love interest in the video. A brief glimpse at luscious curls and the creepy vibes from the teaser have led fans to believe that You actor Penn Badgley will star alongside Ari, and their reactions to the theory have run rampant.

"Ariana knew Penn badgley is the internets boyfriend and she put him in her music video," one fan wrote on X, while another pitched an entire concept. "The boy is mine mv concept: The show You and Ariana as the female version of Joe Goldberg with Penn Badgley being the innocent love interest," the fan wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.