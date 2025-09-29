Ariana Grande, Gloria Estefan react to Dua Lipa's tributes in Miami

Dua Lipa's tradition of covering songs by the artists from the city she's performing in continued on Saturday, with a nod of appreciation from one of the artists in question.

While performing in Miami, Dua sang Ariana Grande's hit "One Last Time," since Ari is from nearby Boca Raton, Florida. Ari reposted footage of Dua's cover on her Instagram Story, along with the "holding back tears" emoji.

On Dua's first show in Miami on Friday night, she performed a song by another local star: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, covering their classic "Conga." Gloria reposted Dua's performance and wrote, "WOW!!! Love @dualipa and was honored by her performance of #conga here in #Miami Thank you!!! I'm a big fan!!!"

When Dua performed in New York earlier in September, she brought local artists Lenny Kravitz and CHIC's Nile Rodgers to join her onstage for performances of their songs "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" and "Le Freak," respectively. Dua's next concert stop is Dallas on Tuesday -- stay tuned to find out whose song she'll cover next.

