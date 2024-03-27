Ariana Grande gets her own "Written By" playlist on Spotify

Sure, Ariana Grande is known for her voice, but a new playlist on Spotify specifically highlights her songwriting skills.

The playlist is part of Spotify's "Written By" series, which gathers songs written by big-name acts — like Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift — and prolific behind-the-scenes songwriters and producers, like Max Martin and Mark Ronson.

Ari's playlist features plenty of the hits she co-wrote, including her songs "7 rings," "Problem," "Side to Side," "God Is a Woman," "no tears left to cry" and "Positions," as well as BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream," The Weekend's "Save Your Tears (Remix)" and Normani's "Motivation." Also included are collaborations with artists like Cashmere Cat, Big Sean, Doja Cat and Childish Gambino, and songs for movies like Don't Look Up and Charlie's Angels.

Billboard quotes Spotify exec Jacqueline Anker as saying, "It is important to shine an equal light on Ariana's catalog of songs both as an artist and as a songwriter to help amplify both sides of her artistry."

Ariana recently co-wrote two #1 hits: "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)."

