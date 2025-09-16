Ariana Grande adds five extra London shows to Eternal Sunshine tour, but says that'll be it

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour has expanded one last time.

If you didn't get tickets to see Ari in the U.S., she's just added five dates to her previously announced shows in London. London is the only non-North American city on the tour, and she'll now be playing the city's O2 Arena from Aug. 15 through Sept. 1. The new dates are Aug. 24, 27, 28, 31 and Sept. 1.

NME reports that the new dates were added after the presale for the first batch of dates crashed Ticketmaster, with some fans reporting that they saw messages that over 2 million users were in the online queue for tickets. The general sale starts Thursday.

Unfortunately, Ari won't be adding any additional shows. She wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday, "All of the dates for our mini (not so anymore) tour are now announced. i love you."

Ari's tour will be completed ahead of the release of her movie Focker In-Law, which hits theaters Thanksgiving 2026.

